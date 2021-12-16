Congress holds protest rally against BJP in Karnataka

The Congress party in Karnataka on Thursday held a massive rally in Belagavi to protest against the anti-people policies of the BJP government. The rally began from the Congress office in Belagavi to end near the Suvarna Soudha, covering a distance of 12 km, in which hundreds of Congress workers participated.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the BJP government has not released compensation to the families of those who fell victim to Covid-19. Flood-hit farmers are yet to get compensation and inflation is at an all-time high.

When asked about Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's suggestion to Congress leaders to discuss the issues on the floor of the house, he said it is his right to stage a protest and Congress party does not need the approval of the Chief Minister.

Congress President D K Shivakumar said that the anti-conversion bill is being brought only with an intention to vitiate the atmosphere of peace and harmony in the state. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier levelled charges against the Congress government that it was a 10 per cent government, without proof. Now, we are giving proof that the BJP is taking 40 per cent commission on all projects," he said.

Congress MLC Salim Ahmad said that no one ever wrote to the Prime Minister against the corruption of the state government in the past. "Contractors from Karnataka have made direct allegations of corruption. No action has been taken in this regard. We will protest continuously until the BJP government is ousted from power," he said.

The Congress leaders have declared that they have planned a series of protests for three days against the government including padayatra from Belagavi Congress office to Suvarna Soudha.

