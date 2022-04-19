Congress indirectly encouraging violence in Karnataka: B S Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that Congress leaders were indirectly encouraging violent incidents in Karnataka by asking the police not to arrest innocent Muslims. "Everybody knows that Muslim community leader Altaf Hallur is the man behind the Hubballi violence reported on April 17 night," he said. "So who are the innocent people?"

Yediyurappa said Tuesday that thousands of Muslims had hurled stones at the police station in Hubballi and injured more than 12 police personnel, including inspector Kadadevaramath. "They vandalised the police station and damaged public and police vehicles," he said. "Can we call them innocents? It is unbecoming of Assembly Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah to make such statements. It seems they are indirectly encouraging such people to indulge in violence. There is no point in making statements from Bengaluru. Let them visit the spot and know the ground reality. Instead of condemning violence, they are asking the police not to arrest those disturbing the peace."

When asked about the Dingaleshwar seer's claim that mutts paid 30 per cent commission to get government grants, he said, "let the seer produce evidence to support his claims so that the government can take action against those who demanded commission. It is unbecoming of a religious head to make such statements in a public forum." Yediyurappa made clear that if there was any truth to the matter, the government would take action against those responsible.

He said that the BJP would shortly start a statewide tour to ensure that the party would win 150 seats in the next Assembly polls. "If the BJP forms the government on its own, it will weaken the Congress in Karnataka," he said.

When asked about BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal's remark that the home minister was weak, he said that Aaraga Jnanendra had been discharging his duties effectively. "Within an hour, police nabbed Abhishekh Hiremath who had uploaded an offensive post on WhatsApp and action was taken against those who indulged in violence," Yediyurappa said. "When such incidents happen in the state, the chief minister or home minister can't be made liable. But they must take action to restore peace. So, there is no need to change the home minister in Karnataka."

