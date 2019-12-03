Congress is 'day-dreaming', says S M Krishna

Former Union Minister S M Krishna took a dig at the Congress leaders of 'day-dreaming' for occupying the chief minister's post after the bypoll results are announced on December 9.

Maintaining that the BJP would win enough seats to secure a majority in the bypolls, Krishna said that the results will draw curtains on the political uncertainties in the state.

Addressing reporters, Krishna said that while one party was keen on mid-term polls, the other party claims that it won't allow the BJP government to fall. "The BJP is not concerned about any of this," he said.

To a question on rebels losing in Maharashtra, he said that the statements about Maharashtra need not to be true for Karnataka. "We are sure that the good work of the government in a short period of time has left a favourable impact for the formation of a stable government," he said.

On whether the BJP was open to a coalition with JD(S) in case if the BJP fails to shore up the required numbers, he said that the saffron party was 'supremely confident' of winning a majority of seats due to which the question of coalition did not arise.