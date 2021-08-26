Congress is trying to rape me: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra landed in a controversy after saying that the "Congress was trying to rape" him over the Mysuru gang-rape incident.

"The rape happened there. But Congress is trying to rape me, Congress is trying to rape the home minister. They are trying to reap political dividends," Jnanendra told reporters.

It was in response to demands by the Opposition Congress that Jnanendra should resign by taking moral responsibility for the case.

Jnanendra also came under fire for his remarks that the victims of the incident should not have visited the secluded spot in the evening.

"She went there around 7-7.30 pm, which is a secluded spot. First of all, they shouldn't have gone there," he said. It is not possible to stop anyone from going to any place. "But, this place is secluded. Nobody goes there," Jnanendra said.

The incident is inhumane. Opposition should demand that the culprits be nabbed at the earliest. "However, there are attempts to reap political mileage out of the incident," he said.

Directions have been issued to all officials to ensure that such incidents do not repeat in the future.