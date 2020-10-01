Congress, JD(S) condemn Rahul's arrest in UP

Congress, JD(S) condemn Rahul Gandhi's arrest in UP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 01 2020, 23:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 23:08 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar and leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah take part in a protest organised in Bengaluru against the detention of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka in Uttar Pradesh. Credit: DH photo.

Condemning the "high-handedness" of Uttar Pradesh police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee took out a torch rally and staged a protest, here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the arrest of Rahul Gandhi - on his way to meet the parents of Hathras rape victim - reflected the mentality of the BJP. "If they (BJP government) can treat a leader like this, imagine how they treat a common man? The mentality of the party stands exposed," he said.

Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government, he said: "Yogi Sarkar had turned Rogi Sarkar." Shivakumar was later detained by the police. 

The JD(S) also condemned the incident. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda tweeted, "UP government should treat Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others with great care and caution. They are fighting for a just cause. A protest is a democratic right. They should be released immediately."

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that if the UP police were willing to stop political opponents from visiting a place in the world's largest democracy, there is no surprise that they would cremate the victim's body in the night, by keeping her parents away.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi
Hathras rape case
protest
JD(S)

What's Brewing

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Christened after coronavirus: Babies, 'bondas' & more

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Museum Ludwig's art exhibit is faking it but making it

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Govt to set-up app store alternative to Google, Apple

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

Giant black hole found at centre of cosmic spider's web

 