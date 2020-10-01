Congress, JD(S) condemn Rahul Gandhi's arrest in UP

Condemning the "high-handedness" of Uttar Pradesh police against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee took out a torch rally and staged a protest, here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the arrest of Rahul Gandhi - on his way to meet the parents of Hathras rape victim - reflected the mentality of the BJP. "If they (BJP government) can treat a leader like this, imagine how they treat a common man? The mentality of the party stands exposed," he said.

Taking a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government, he said: "Yogi Sarkar had turned Rogi Sarkar." Shivakumar was later detained by the police.

The JD(S) also condemned the incident. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda tweeted, "UP government should treat Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and others with great care and caution. They are fighting for a just cause. A protest is a democratic right. They should be released immediately."

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said that if the UP police were willing to stop political opponents from visiting a place in the world's largest democracy, there is no surprise that they would cremate the victim's body in the night, by keeping her parents away.