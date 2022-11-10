Congress, JD(S) in race to woo Banakar ahead of polls

Speculations are rife that former Hirekerur MLA U B Banakar, who resigned from the primary membership of the BJP on Wednesday, may contest from the constituency as Congress nominee in the 2023 Assembly elections.

A section of supporters has appealed to Banakar, once a close aide of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, to join the Congress.

According to sources, U B Banakar, son of former Speaker and a Janata Parivar leader late B G Banakar, had received offers from both the Congress and the JD(S). The two-time Hirekerur MLA is, however, playing his cards close to his chest.

Both the Congress and the JD(S) are trying hard to win him over and field him from Hirekerur constituency. A large section of his supporters are asking him to join the Congress party but he is yet to take a call on it,” a senior leader from Hirekerur close to him told DH.

Sources said, U B Banakar is meeting his supporters, seeking their opinion on the next course of action.

Banakar, who had represented Hirekerur twice in 1994 on BJP ticket and in 2013 as KJP candidate, has been sulking ever since minister B C Patil joined the saffron party and successfully contested the 2019 bypolls from Hirekerur.

After announcing his resignation from the primary membership of BJP on Wednesday, Banakar told reporters that he was leaving the saffron party as the leadership has not assured him of a party ticket for the Assembly polls next year.

"I kept quiet when Agriculture Minister B C Patil joined the BJP as I wanted to see Yediyurappa become CM. Patil has been tormenting my supporters after he joined the BJP. Hence, I was forced to take this decision" Banakar told reporters in Haveri.

"I have offers from both the Congress and the JD(S). I will take an appropriate decision after consulting my supporters," he added.

A senior leader from Banakar camp told DH that U B Banakar had maintained good relationship with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. Also, his father was a minister in Devaraj Urs Cabinet in late 1970s. These factors may swing the pendulum in favour of Congress, he said.