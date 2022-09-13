Congress launches corruption campaign against BJP

Stepping up its offensive on the BJP government, the Congress on Tuesday launched a campaign for citizens to "raise their voice" against corruption.

Congress, which hopes to connect with voters, has come up with a website - www.40percentsarkara.com - and a helpline 8447704040 that citizens can use to narrate their experience with corruption. Congress said details of citizens will be kept confidential.

"After the BJP government came to power, has any national project come to the state? No. But, this government has earned a name for itself for corruption. There's corruption in every department," Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar told a news conference.

"We are launching the '40 per cent Sarkar, BJP Means Bhrashtachara' campaign that will help every Kannadiga raise their voice against the BJP," Shivakumar said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said the BJP government is "completely drowned" in corruption. "The government is sucking people's blood," he said.

The Congress also came out with a BJP corruption rate card. According to this, a lecturer's post would cost Rs 30-50 lakh, Bescom job Rs one crore, police sub-inspector Rs 80 lakh, BDA commissioner Rs 10-15 crore, vice-chancellor Rs 1-10 crore and so on. The rate card also has prices for transfers. The Congress also claimed that the BJP government has "looted" Rs 15,00,00,00,00,000 in three years.