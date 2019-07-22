Congress leaders welcome Speaker's ruling

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee welcomed the ruling of Legislative Assembly Speaker K Ramesh Kumar on the point of order raised by Siddaramaiah.

Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to welcome the ruling and wrote:

"I welcome the ruling of Hon. Speaker Shri. Ramesh Kumar on my point of order. This has upheld & protected the rights of political parties to fight against undemocratic disturbance orchestrated by @BJP4India leaders. @INCKarnataka"

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao also tweeted along similar lines and wrote:

"K’taka Speaker has upheld the sanctity of the whip and says it’s applicable as per the 10th schedule of the Constitution. He ruled that the Supreme Court interim order in no way protects the Rebel MLA’s if they violate the Whip. Welcome his just and equitable order."

Siddaramaiah had raised the point of order in the Assembly, contending that the Supreme Court order on the petition filed by rebel MLAs to not force them to attend the Assembly session as a violation of rights as a political party.

Congress is threatening to disqualify the disgruntled MLAs if they do not participate in the trust vote, which will force the rebels to seek re-election.