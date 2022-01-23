Congress, Left parties trying to divide society: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar accused Congress leaders in Karnataka including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Left parties of trying to divide society by creating a row over the tableau of Narayana Guru.

"The Congress leaders are unnecessarily politicising the issue. The Left party-led government in Kerala had violated the guidelines while sending the proposal for the tableau to be part of Republic Day parade," said the Minister.

"They have intentionally created issues to insult Sri Narayana Guru and Hindu society. The Kerala government has been falsely spreading the message that only the tableau proposal on Narayana Guru was rejected. In fact, the jury had opposed three tableau proposals sent by Kerala on Shankaracharya, Jatayu and Narayana Guru," he added.

Stating that Narayana Guru had upheld the principles of equality and unity in society, Sunil Kumar alleged that the Left party and Congress are trying to divide the society.

Welcoming the decision of various organisations to hold a rally with the portrait of Narayana Guru on January 26, the Minister said: “as a follower of Narayana Guru, I will also be part of such programmes. People should understand the political conspiracies of the Communists and Congress. It was the same Congress which had objected to the proposal of the Mangaluru City Corporation to rename the Lady Hill Circle after Narayana Guru,” he said.

Procession

Meanwhile, members of various like-minded organisations and Left and secular parties will take out a procession of the portrait of Narayana Guru on January 26.

To condemn the rejection of the tableau of Narayana Guru proposal sent by the Kerala government to take part in the Republic Day parade, the members will take out a procession of the portrait of Narayana Guru from Clock Towers to DC’s office in Mangaluru.

Sunil Kumar Bajal on behalf of the organisers said Narayana Guru had propagated equality and also fought for rights of women. “It was not right on the part of the BJP government to show disrespect to Narayana Guru owing to differences in ideology. The disrespect has hurt the sentiments of the people. By respecting Narayana Guru, we have TO show our commitment to build equality in the society,” he said.

Rally

To create awareness on the messages of Narayana Guru, youth wing of JD(S) of Dakshina Kannada will organise a rally from State Bank Circle in Mangaluru to Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple on January 24 at 11.30 am. MLC B M Farooq will flag off the rally, said a release from Youth JD(S) district president Akshith Suvarna.

