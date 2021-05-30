Congress levelling baseless allegations: Ravi Subramanya

BJP MLA L Ravi Subramanya has accused the Congress of levelling baseless allegations against BJP leaders in South Bengaluru.

In a video released by the Basavanagudi MLA on Sunday, he dismissed allegations of receiving commission for vaccinating people at private hospitals.

Noting that the hospital had issued a statement dismissing the claims in telephonic conversation which went viral on social media on Saturday, Subramanya said that it was part of a ploy to defame BJP leaders. "They have done this to Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South MP) and M Satish Reddy (Bommanahalli MLA)," he said.

This is a political conspiracy which the people of my constituency have understood well. Even Congress and JD(S) workers in the constituency have supported me following the wild claims, he said.

If MLAs were receiving commission for vaccinating people, Congress should reveal whether its MLAs are receiving commission too, Ravi Subramanya added.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Congress had accused Surya and Ravi Subramanya of misusing the Covid health emergency for personal gain. "Why is there no probe into the incident?" Congress said on Twitter, tagging Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

"Not only are the uncle (Ravi Subramanya) and nephew (Surya) involved in bed-blocking, but are also in the trade of stealing vaccines," Congress had alleged.