Congress, lies two sides of the same coin: C T Ravi

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi said that the Congress and lies were two sides of the same coin. Today, they are saying that Muslim kings had given land for Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi. Tomorrow, they can also say that Bharat name too was given by Muslim kings, he added.

Speaking to reporters at Ankali village in Chikkodi taluk on Wednesday, Ravi said that the Congress leaders were dramatists and could make any statements. It will not come as surprise if they say that Muslim kings had built Ram temple and Kashi Vishwanath temple, he added.

Congress leaders present lies as truth and its their old theatrics, he added.