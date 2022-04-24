Congress likely to face elections in collective leadership in Karnataka 

Congress is likely to go for a collective leadership to face next assembly elections in Karnataka instead of announcing any particular leader as the next Chief Ministerial candidate.

With former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar both pressurising the high command to declare them as the next Chief Ministerial candidate, the party leaders in Delhi are of the view that facing the election in collective leadership would be more advantageous, sources in the Congress told DH.

To avoid any differences among both the leaders, the party is likely to make a panel soon, comprising of senior leaders for taking all election related decisions including candidates selection, sources said.

Several state leaders also conveyed their concurrence to Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Bengaluru earlier this month, to go for a collective leadership to face polls, sources said.

Soon after the Punjab elections, Shivakumar made a visit to Delhi and requested the party leaders to declare him as the Chief Minsiter candidate and approve of reconstituting district and block office bearers. Even Siddaramaiah, who held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi, also requested him to declare him as the Chief Minsiter candidate, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is aware of the cold war between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, in his address to party workers in Bengaluru earlier this month, asked them to go united in the coming elections without giving scope for differences.

"Delhi leaders did notice the differences between both the leaders as it came to the fore in the workers' meeting," said a party leader.

Indeed, while addressing the same gathering where Rahul was on stage, Siddaramaiah indirectly criticised the party state unit for its stand on maintaining distance from the Hijab row.

After defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, the party is treading cautiously in taking decisions on replacing powerful leaders in state units. Several party leaders openly said that two major decisions of the party- one is removal of the then Chief Minister Amrinder Singh and another appointing Navjot Singh Siddu as party's state unit president were the main reason for the party's humiliating defeat.

Senior leader K H Muniyappa, who earlier met the party leaders in Delhi, told DH that to avoid differences, many senior leaders from state requested the party to face the elections in collective leadership instead of projecting one particular leader. “I hope the party will agree to it. Our priority should be to bring Congress to power in Karnataka without giving scope for differences" Muniyappa said.

