Congress motivation centre for terrorism: Karnataka BJP president Kateel

Congress motivation centre for terrorism: BJP's Kateel

He said that terrorist activities began in the country during the tenure of Congress

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 17 2022, 02:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2022, 02:09 ist
Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH File Photo

BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, lashing out at KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s statements on Mangaluru blast and alleged that Congress had colluded with terrorist activities in the country.

“Congress is a motivation centre for the terrorist activities,” he said. The statement shows his (D K Shivakumar’s) mentality, he added. He condemned KPCC president who has questioned the director general of police on what grounds the police declared the accused in the case was a terrorist, without conducting an investigation.

Kateel said, “The police and NIA have said it as terror act after probing into the background of blast suspect Mohammed Shariq. Unfortunately, Congress is favouring terrorism. The party, which had fought for Independence, is engaged in anti-national activities. Shivakumar’s statement will motivate terrorists.”

Also Read | ‘Are you with terrorists or patriots?’ Basavaraj Bommai asks Congress

“In future, if Congress comes to power, it will inspire terrorist activities again. The Congress has no respect for police department and has soft corner for terrorists” he alleged.

He said that the terrorist activities began in the country during the tenure of Congress. Indira Gandhi was responsible for the creation of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, he added.

‘’Terrorism, which began in Kashmir, spread to other states. During the UPA’s tenure, bomb blasts occurred in New Delhi, IISc in Bengaluru and BJP office in Coimbatore. It was Congress which took care of all comforts of Mumbai attack mastermind Kasab,” he alleged.

In the past, a Congress leader had offered Rs 1 core to terrorists languishing in prison in Kashmir, he said.

