Congress only engaged in criticising government, says Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Saturday that Congress has no other job other than criticising the government.

“We know how to carry out the administration,” he told media persons on the sidelines of a programme organised to mark black days of emergency organised by the Dakshina Kannada BJP unit in Mangaluru.

“The path of reformation commenced after the NDA government came to power in 2014. the government introduced several programmes aimed at the welfare of the people. Congress has a mentality to oppose all the good programmes introduced by the BJP government," he added.

Kateel said, “through the Agnipath scheme we wanted the youth to come forward and join the Army. We wanted armed forces with youngsters. The scheme aimed at introducing military discipline and education to all, thereby raising awareness of patriotism. The scheme will help those who wish to get employed and wish to serve the country by joining the army. Agnipath was for the future of the youth. They will be employed even after they come out of the armed forces after serving four years.”

Stating that Congress is engaged in instilling hate among people, Kateel hit out at the Congress for its alleged role in the violence and riots.

“Already, we have come across their role in the riot at D J Halli, K J Halli, Shivamogga and Hubballi. Congress is engaged in hate politics. Without reading what is inside the textbooks, they are showing their foolishness," Kateel said.

"The BJP will not apologise. We know how to carry out the administration. Even writers should also think before opposing. Those who are opposing textbooks should at least know who has taken part in the movements and the year of the movement," he added.