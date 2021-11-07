Congress plans padayatra for speedy implementation of Mekedatu project

Karnataka Congress will carry out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru demanding the implementation of Mekedatu project.

Following a meeting of senior leaders of the state Congress unit, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the padayatra spanning more than 100 km will be taken out in the first week of December. Exact date of the padayatra will be announced soon, he said, in a joint news conference with the Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah.

“Since BJP is in power at both the Centre and state, there are no roadblocks for the implementation of the project,” he said, accusing them of lacking the commitment to pursue the project. Due to this, Karnataka’s rightful share of Cauvery water is being allowed to flow into the sea, Shivakumar said.

He said that only environmental clearance from the Centre was pending to pursue the project. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too has said that the state did not require any permission. I don’t know whether he is under political pressure. But, he doesn’t appear keen on launching the project,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the Congress government had prepared a DPR for the project and sent it to the Centre for approval. “There was no opposition to the project then. Tamil Nadu is unnecessarily raking up a controversy and it will not affect their share of water,” he said.

