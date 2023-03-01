Congress plans two more 'guarantees' to woo voters

A belligerent Congress is planning to announce two more ‘guarantees’ this month, which will make it a total of five flagship promises that it will showcase before voters in a bid to come to power during the upcoming Assembly election.

However, a section of Congress leaders is already worried about the financial burden these ‘guarantees’ would have on the state exchequer, if the party indeed comes to power.

The Congress has already announced three poll ‘guarantees’ - 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) and 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya).

Two other ‘guarantees’ covering either farmers, youngsters or students are being planned, according to sources, and the party’s advisors are weighing pros and cons.

Karnataka Congress working president Saleem Ahmed told DH that the ‘guarantees’ already announced are garnering traction for the party on the ground. “Our party workers are going door-to-door with guarantee cards. There’s much encouragement on the ground. Voters seem to be happy. Also, it helps us that there’s anger towards the BJP government,” he said.

Congress has said the Gruha Lakshmi scheme would benefit 1.5 crore women. Roughly, the scheme would require Rs 36,000 crore a year. The Gruha Jyoti scheme is estimated to cost Rs 9,000 crore. The Anna Bhagya scheme would need over Rs 10,000 crore. So, implementing the three promises will incur an expenditure of Rs 55,000 crore.

“There is a worry about the financial burden of our promises. Because we are projecting some of our promises as ‘guarantees’, we must deliver them,” a senior leader said. “Also, the party is finding it difficult to choose the right poll promise to be branded as a ‘guarantee’,” the leader added.

Congress is giving voters a guarantee card signed by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

As a state, Karnataka is already under fiscal constraints due to rising committed expenditure - salaries, pensions, subsidies and so on. In the 2023-24 fiscal, committed expenditure is estimated at Rs 2.06 lakh crore, which is 91.3% of the revenue receipts. It was 79% in 2016-17. Spending on committed expenditure would limit developmental and welfare expenditure.