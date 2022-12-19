Congress Pradesh Election Committee for Karnataka sees inclusion of 11 new leaders

The Congress on Monday appointed 11 new party leaders in the Pradesh Election Committee for Karnataka.
The appointments come ahead of assembly elections slated early next year, where the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP.
"Congress president has approved the proposal for including additional names in the Pradesh Election Committee for ensuing assembly elections in Karnataka-2023, with an immediate effect," said an official communication from the party.
Also Read: 'If not Savarkar, whose poster must be put up, Dawood Ibrahim's?' Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for protest
Among the names included in the Pradesh Election Committee are B L Shankar, Parameshwar Naik, Umashree, Ramesh Kumar, Ramanath Rai, H M Revanna and A M Hindasgeri.
Besides, state Congress leaders Zameer Ahmed, Shivanand Patil, Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur and Sharan Prakash Patil have also been included in the Committee.
