Congress promises incentive of Rs 6 per litre of milk in Karnataka

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the incentive for the milk will be increased from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre if Congress comes to power after the assembly election.

Speaking at a public convention organised as part of Praja Dhwani Yatre of Congress, Siddaramaiah said, "We were giving Rs 5 per litre of milk as an incentive during our tenure. Later, H D Kumaraswamy, who was the chief minister of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, wanted to increase it by Re 1. But, that was not done. The BJP government that came to power did not take any step in this regard".

Siddaramaiah said lakhs of cattle are suffering from lumpy skin disease across the state. This has led to a reduction in milk production. The milk production, which was 94 lakh litres earlier, has now come down to 78 lakh litres. The increase in the number of lumpy skin disease cases is the reason for this, he said.

Siddaramaiah said the Department of Animal Husbandry is facing a lot of problems. As there is a shortage of veterinary doctors and inspectors, the lumpy skin disease could not be brought under control.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that excess water from River Kaveri was being released from the dams in Karnataka to Tamil Nadu. There is a need to save water to meet the drinking water demands of the people of Mandya and Bengaluru districts, he said.