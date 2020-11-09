Congress protests handing over Mangalore International Airport to Adani Group

Members of the District Congress Committee staged a protest against the privatisation of airports and handing over of Mangalore International Airport (MIA) to Adani Group on Monday.

The protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led Central government.

Former minister B Ramanath Rai addressing the protesters said U S Mallya was instrumental in ensuring that Mangaluru had an airport. It is an injustice to the coastal district, that an airport set up by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and parliamentarian U S Mallya was privatised.

"Modi government is following anti-people policy,” charged Rai.

Former MLA J R Lobo said that the name of Mangalore Airport too was renamed after it was handed over to Adani.

Modi government had already merged banks that took their birth in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district and erased names of the founders of the banks.

He appealed to people not to get carried away by the emotional statements issued by BJP leaders.

"Think practically, the BJP government has not done anything for the development of the district," he said.

Youth Congress President Mithun Rai said, “BJP has no concern for the district and is supporting capitalists by privatising PSUs. The airport should be named after prominent leaders of Dakshina Kannada district.”