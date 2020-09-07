Congress readies 1,200 questions to corner BJP govt ahead of Karnataka session

The Congress will walk into the monsoon session of legislature armed with 1,200 questions that the party’s legislators will ask the BJP government, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

During a virtual meeting with the party’s legislators, Siddaramaiah said the questions will be sent to the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council secretariat.

The questions have been set by a team of former ministers, which the Congress plans to use to corner the B S Yediyurappa administration.

The monsoon session of the legislature starts on September 21.

“During the session, we will raise the misappropriation of funds in procurement of Covid-19 equipment, corruption in the government, drugs mafia, the DJ Halli riots, GST compensation and the Bills that are going to be laid,” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting will be held on September 16 to discuss the strategy going into the session.

On the drugs scandal, Siddaramaiah said the police should investigate thoroughly and take action against those involved.

Asked about allegations against Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Siddaramaiah said, "What evidence has been produced? If there’s evidence, let it be enquired into."

Mocking the BJP government at the Centre, Siddaramaiah said it was citing Covid-19 as the reason for issues concerning finance.

"They're saying they can't give subsidy, salaries and GST compensation. Then, why are you in power? Is this why people elected you to power?" he said.

Contraction in the GDP will affect employment, he asserted. "Unemployment will increase. There's a report that 12 crore to 15 crore jobs have been lost in India. They promised heaven if the BJP comes to power in both the Centre and the states. Is this heaven or hell," he asked.

Slip in ease of doing business ranking

Siddaramaiah attacked the Yediyurappa administration for Karnataka’s steep fall in the ease of doing business rankings.

Karnataka has slipped from the 8th spot, to be ranked 17th for 2019.

"From 13th rank, we came to 8th place in 2017-18. Now, we've slipped to 17th. The CM's son B Y Vijayendra says previous governments are responsible for this. But it's the BJP that's in power for a year now. What have you done? Is the government that brought the state to the 8th spot responsible or the government that's in power when the state dropped to 17th spot?" Siddaramaiah said.