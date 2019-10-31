Congress releases candidate list for Karnataka bypolls

The Congress, on Thursday, released its list of candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka.

The party has fielded Bhimanna Naik from Yellapur, B H Bannikod from Hirekerur, KB Koliwad from Ranebennur, M Anjanappa from Chikkaballapur, N Narayanaswamy from KR Pura, M Shivaraj from Mahalakshmi Layout, Padmavathi Suresh from Hoskote and HP Manjunath from Hunsur.

For the Karnataka West Graduates' constituency and Karnataka North East Teachers' constituency of the Karnataka Legislative council, the Congress has put forth the names of Dr. RM Kuberappa and Sharanappa Mattur respectively.

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from the trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December 5.

The BJP needs to win at least six seats in the bypolls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which will still have two vacant seats -- Maski and R R Nagar.

(With inputs from PTI)