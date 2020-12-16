Congress resorts to thuggery when out of power: Kateel

Congress resorts to thuggery when out of power: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Kateel told the reporters on Wednesday that Congress had even attacked Sudhakar when 17 MLAs had switched loyalties to BJP

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2020, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2020, 22:50 ist
BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. Credit: DH

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Congress party resorts to hooliganism when it cannot tolerate its ouster from power. Earlier, the party used to exhibit such acts outside, but now they have displayed the same behaviour in Legislative Council by dragging Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda from his seat.

Kateel told the reporters on Wednesday that Congress had even attacked Sudhakar when 17 rebel MLAs had switched loyalties to BJP. "Congress has been resorting to goondaism as it's unable to digest of being out of power in the state and centre," he said.

"Earlier, when Congress had moved a no-confidence motion against then Legislative Council Chairman D H Shankarmyrthy, he had stepped aside and facilitated discussion on the motion. Congress too should have done the same by asking Legislative Council Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty to allow discussion, but instead, it displayed its hooliganism," he said.

"The party and the government are exploring legal means to resolve the imbroglio in the Legislative Council. Since being ousted from power in the centre, Congress made many attempts to create unrest in the country but did not succeed as people have rejected it," Kateel added.

"Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been making statements against me as he has a lot of affection for me," he expressed.

Kateel also said that the BJP office bearers' meeting has been organised on December 20, at Bengaluru, where different issues will be discussed in preparation for the next state executive meeting to be held next month.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
BJP
k sudhakar
Nalin Kumar Kateel
Siddaramaiah

What's Brewing

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

NASA shares jaw-dropping image of snow-capped Himalayas

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

5 major moments for Bollywood in 2020

This is how malaria affects your brain cells

This is how malaria affects your brain cells

Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

Hyper-realistic masks to go on sale in Japan

 