Congress resorts to thuggery when out of power: Nalin Kumar Kateel

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that Congress party resorts to hooliganism when it cannot tolerate its ouster from power. Earlier, the party used to exhibit such acts outside, but now they have displayed the same behaviour in Legislative Council by dragging Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda from his seat.

Kateel told the reporters on Wednesday that Congress had even attacked Sudhakar when 17 rebel MLAs had switched loyalties to BJP. "Congress has been resorting to goondaism as it's unable to digest of being out of power in the state and centre," he said.

"Earlier, when Congress had moved a no-confidence motion against then Legislative Council Chairman D H Shankarmyrthy, he had stepped aside and facilitated discussion on the motion. Congress too should have done the same by asking Legislative Council Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty to allow discussion, but instead, it displayed its hooliganism," he said.

"The party and the government are exploring legal means to resolve the imbroglio in the Legislative Council. Since being ousted from power in the centre, Congress made many attempts to create unrest in the country but did not succeed as people have rejected it," Kateel added.

"Congress leader Siddaramaiah has been making statements against me as he has a lot of affection for me," he expressed.

Kateel also said that the BJP office bearers' meeting has been organised on December 20, at Bengaluru, where different issues will be discussed in preparation for the next state executive meeting to be held next month.