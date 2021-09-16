Congress respects Hindu gods, temples unlike BJP: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said BJP leaders are “false Hindutva proponents” while the Congress, on the other hand, had respect for Hindu gods and temples.

“They chant Lord Ram’s name, mislead people by building his temple, but here, they demolish temples,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, referring to a temple that was razed recently at Nanjangud in Mysuru for which the ruling BJP government faced flak.

“It has been proven that (BJP leaders) are false Hindutva proponents. They used Hindutva only for votes. They have no respect for Hindutva, Hindu religion, Hindu gods and temples,” Siddaramaiah said. “Unlike them, we are not fakers. We have respect for gods, Rama and temples. We don’t use them for politics and votes,” he said.

He said there was no way the Mysuru deputy commissioner and tahsildar demolished the temple without a directive from the government. “It can’t be that the government didn’t know about it when the chief secretary had written (to deputy commissioners) on this. The government knew about this,” Siddaramaiah said.