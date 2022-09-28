Congress responsible for growth of PFI: Sunil Kumar

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar blamed Congress for the growth of PFI activities across the country.

It was Siddaramaiah's government in past that had withdrawn 175 cases against PFI members despite opposition from BJP, he said.

"The BJP-led government will take stringent action against all those who incite violence and try to weaken the society. Fear had gripped the society after a few untoward incidents took place in Mangaluru and Shivamogga. The PFI's agenda was to instill fear among people,” the minister said.

Read | After PFI ban, Siddaramaiah demands action against RSS; Bommai hits back

We had been demanding a ban on the PFI for many years. It had been inciting violence in the state and in parts of the country posing a challenge to the Centre, he added.

"The NIA investigation had collected enough proof of PFI's Islamisation of the country in the past few days. With the available evidences, the Centre had taken a tough stand against the organisations," Sunil said.

Even during the tenure of Vajpayee, the Centre had banned Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), he recollected and added that the PFI was another version of SIMI.

The government will conduct an investigation into those who had supported the organisation financially, he added.

He said that Centre will act tough against those who act against government.

