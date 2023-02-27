Congress’s internal report placed before Plenary Session says party is on a ‘strong footing’ in Karnataka

Just months ahead of Assembly elections, Congress in an internal report placed before Plenary Session said that the party is on a "strong footing" in Karnataka and the leadership is meeting aspirants to ensure that all "work together".

The Report of General Secretaries 2018-2022 said the state leadership has been asked to keep a vigil on voter's list revision, accusing the BJP of attempting to delete votes in connivance with officials, particularly of minorities and the communities supporting the Congress.

It said the party is "agile, active, vibrant and rearing" to go the upcoming Assembly elections and the unique programmes, protests, agitations, padayatra, service during Covid-19 and unity during bypolls, MLC and local body elections have made the party organisation "very strong and earned public goodwill".

The report also took credit for the change in BJP leadership with BS Yeddiyurappa giving way to Basavraj Bommai, saying the Congress' protests against corruption created "so much nervousness" within the saffron party, which made the veteran leader a "sacrificial goat". It went on to say that the change of guard did not control graft but only increased manifold.

Identifying eight tasks, the Congress leadership has set the ball rolling for the state elections where it hopes to overthrow the BJP government in the state.

In its Raipur Declaration, the Congress has said that the country is going to witness "important" elections in states, including in Karnataka, and wanted workers and leaders to work with "discipline, solidarity and complete unity to ensure our victory" as the results of these elections will "set the tone for the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha election".

While an eye on voter's list revision has been identified as the first task, other tasks include preparing for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Assembly elections, meeting potential candidates to ensure that they do not work in cross-purpose and filling up organisational vacancies.

With elections in mind, according to the report by General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, the leadership has also decided to hold state-wide yatras, special programmes to highlight regional issues, door-to-door campaigning and focus on booth committees.

"The party leaders and workers have vowed to keep working, keeping aside their personal works until the election is over," it said.

Referring to the mob attack in Padarayanapura during Covid-19 lockdown, the report said the government and media expected that the party would not condemn the incident fearing Muslim vote bank. The leadership spoke to the community and condemned the incident.

"But our cautious steps of first obtaining the concurrence of the community and then condemning the incident are seen as a mature way of handling the situation. Similarly, the party consults the concerned and obtains their concurrence before reacting to sensitive issues," the report said.

The report noted that the appointment of Shivakumar as Karnataka Congress president has "created sensation across the state" and he, "being an icon of youth", is leading the party from "strength to strength".