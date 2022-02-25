Congress seeks film industry's support for Mekedatu march

Cong seeks film industry's support for Mekedatu march

The march was earlier suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 25 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 18:57 ist
The march will resume from Ramnagar on February 27, Siddaramaiah said. Credit: DH file photo

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Pradesh Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday appealed Kannada film industry to extend support to Mekedatu march.

Congress is planning to resume march from February 27, which was earlier suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

"We request the Kannada film industry and pro Kannada organisations to join the march and extend support," both the leaders told media here.

The march will resume from Ramnagar on February 27 and will conclude on March 3 with massive public rally at National College Ground at Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said.

Party Working President R Dhruvanarayan and Salim Ahmed were present during media interaction.

