Congress slams RSS-BJP in Ballari leg of Bharat Jodo yatra

Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from 'fascist' forces

PTI
PTI, Ballari,
  • Oct 15 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 16:09 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Ballari. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress party on Saturday slammed the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state and the ruling party's parent outfit the RSS and alleged that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces. Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ballari, Congress leader Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the nation is facing challenges from "fascist" forces.

Also Read | Kharge joins Rahul in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka

Condemning what he called the "communal forces," Gehlot claimed that people are suffering due to unemployment and price rise. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for "disturbing peace" in the country by indulging in "communal" politics.

