Congress thanks farmers with 'daily allowance'

A video in which Congress leaders distributing money to farmers for participating in the tractor rally in Dharwad has gone viral on social media.

Congress leaders who had organised farmers' tractor rally opposing the farm laws on Tuesday, thanked the farmers who took part in the rally with 'daily allowance'.

The incident of distributing 'daily allowance' to the farmers has taken place in front of the deputy commissioner's office in Dharwad soon after the rally culminated at the DC compound.

Mindless that some media channels were recording the incident of distributing currency notes, the leaders went on with their business.

It was learnt that the farmers who had brought their tractor in the rally were given Rs 2,000 as diesel and food allowance, while those who came on foot march, were paid Rs 500 as food allowance.