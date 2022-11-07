Congress ticket aspirants make a beeline at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s Sadashivanagar residence had hundreds of party leaders and workers as visitors on Monday, giving the impression that he is one more power centre for the party in Karnataka ahead of the crucial Assembly polls.

Visitors included ticket aspirants, with some leaders urging Kharge to give their kin an opportunity to contest the 2023 Assembly election.

The rush to meet Kharge was so much that he had to skip his 1.15 pm flight back to New Delhi. He boarded an evening flight.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge expressed confidence that he would get everybody's support. "Our party leaders are already doing a good job. For the upcoming Assembly election, I've told our leaders clearly that they must fight with unity. They've said they'd work for the party and I'm confident that they'll cooperate," he said.

Read | PM yet to acknowledge 'epic failure' of demonetisation move: Kharge

Former Assembly Speaker K B Koliwad got his son Prakash to meet Kharge. Senior leaders Allum Veerabhadrappa and Margaret Alva also met the AICC chief. "There's no factionalism within the party," Koliwad insisted. "Kharge's election as AICC president has given more strength to the party in the state. We will win a majority in the 2023 polls," he said.

Koliwad added that Kharge had tutored state leaders on the way forward. "He has said that we must let go of minor differences. He has also favoured tickets to youngsters and women," he said, adding that he had sought tickets for himself and his son.

Speaking to reporters separately, Karnataka Congress' communications chief Priyank Kharge said the AICC chief had asked state leaders to chase the target of winning 150 seats fixed by Rahul Gandhi. "The 2023 election is very important for us. Kharge has asked both Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar to ensure the party comes to power. He has advised all of us to work together," Priyank said. He added that while his father's influence is not confined to Dalits, the party expects Dalit votes to swing in its favour.

According to Priyank, the party is planning a convention in Kalaburagi, which is Kharge's political turf.