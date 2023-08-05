Congress to announce candidates for LS polls five months in advance: Saleem Ahmed

Riding on the Karnataka Assembly poll success and discussing the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in meetings with the party's high command in Delhi recently, Congress leaders are expecting the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) to soon appoint observers for each LS constituency in the first phase of the candidate selection process. They also requested to announce the candidates at least five months prior to the polls.

"A minister and a senior leader of the party would be the observers for each constituency to collect opinions regarding the potential candidates, before the party holds survey. Observers will give report and opinions will also be collected, after which winnable candidates will get ticket. Candidates will be announced at least five months before the polls," Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Saleem Ahmed said a on Saturday.

Clarifying that the process has not yet begun, he said the highcommand has given the target to win at least 20 LS seats in Karnataka. Congress government's 'proven commitment' in fulfilling assurances given and 'lies told by the BJP' in last nine years would be brought to the notice to the people ahead of LS polls, he noted.

"If there is an Oscar award for lying, it should be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Why people should vote for BJP in LS polls? Let them practice communal politics. NDA will be ousted. I.N.D.I.A shall form the government, and Rahul Gandhi will become the prime minister," he said.

When asked whether he is seeking the ticket to contest from Haveri LS constituency, Ahmed, who is also the government chief whip in the Legislative Council, said, "If party orders, a worker of the party definitely contests. I will also do the same if ordered".

KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has already written to the chiefs of district Congress committees to collect opinions of leaders and send the list for those to be considered for appointment to boards and corporations, Saleem Ahmed said. He also stated that the first set of appointments are expected to be made in a month.

Refuting the allegations levelled by Union minister Pralhad Joshi and former CM H D Kumaraswamy regarding "corruption in transfer of officers", he said they are engaged in hit and run approach for lacking issues after the defeat of their parties in the Assembly elections. "If they have specific information about any such case, let them hand it over. Congress is committed to give honest administration," he added.

BJP spoiled the time of the session of the State Legislature by staging protests and walkouts. They are not yet able to have a Leader of Opposition either in the Assembly or in Council, Saleem criticised.

He also said the Congress government would implement its fifth guarantee, 'Yuvanidhi', in December.