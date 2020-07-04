Congress to be reorganised into cadre based party: Jarkiholi

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Satish Jarkiholi said that the Congress party would be reorganised and strengthened at the grassroot level. “Congress is mass based party and in the coming days, it would also be made into cadre based party to meet the current political needs," he said.

Jarkiholi after officially assuming charge as KPCC working president visited the Congress party district office on Saturday.

He told reporters that BJP was not the first cadre based party in the country and it was the communist parties which followed this formula. "Congress too would be made as cadre based party and it would be reorganised. Party has presence at root level and it needs to be mobilised. Congress leaders and workers will work towards strengthening the party," he said.

"Factionalism was common in all political parties and it has become a norm. Congress too has factions, but when we come on party forum there were no factions and we all are one," he added

"Since announcement of D K Shivakumar as KPCC president and Ishwar Khandre and Saleem Ahmed as working presidents, we have been working towards reorganising the party. Formal programme to assume office was organised on Thursday. Despite Covid-19 crisis, we have been working," Jarkiholi stated.

He said, leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah has already stated that there has been a scam in procurement of Covid-19 equipment and it needs to be inquired. We support the demand for impartial inquiry, he added.

KPCC has formed a team to bring back leaders who had quit the party and want to return to its fold. Team will submit its report and later decision on readmitting them to the party will be taken, he informed.

After assuming the office, responsibility to reorganise the party in the district and state has increased, he added.