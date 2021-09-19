Congress to hold 'cycle jatha' on Monday to protest fuel price hike

The state Congress will stage another protest against rise in prices of fuel and essential commodities on Monday.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar, leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and others will take out a cycle jatha from the KPCC office on Queens Road to the Vidhana Soudha.

This is the second protest being staged by the state Congress since the session started on September 13.

Before the session commenced last Monday, the Congress leaders had staged a protest by riding bullock carts to the Vidhana Soudha.

Watch latest videos by DH here: