Congress to identify ‘neutral’ households, voters' castes in Karnataka

The Congress will use its massive membership drive to identify “neutral” households in Karnataka that do not vote for the party, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said Saturday.

Shivakumar was speaking at the launch of the party’s membership drive at the booth level.

The party will also create a database of voters comprising their caste details.

“I have asked everyone to go house-to-house. If there’s a house that doesn’t accept [Congress] membership, we will know it’s a neutral household and we will have to deal with such households differently,” Shivakumar told AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala at the event.

Surjewala, who is in charge of the party’s affairs in Karnataka, participated in the event virtually. Party leaders and workers joined the event virtually from nearly 2,000 locations in the state.

The party’s membership drive will continue till March 31, 2022.

“This is an important exercise for the Congress. For the first time in the party’s history, we have taken the digital membership route,” AICC data cell chief Praveen Chakravarthy said.

Digital membership will help the party create a database of voters, he said. “There are around 5.5 crore voters in Karnataka across 55,000 booths. Of them, four crore are below 45-50 years of age. Almost all of them use WhatsApp today. We can communicate directly with them through WhatsApp without depending on other media,” he said.

Enrollers approved by the party will get access to the digital membership app. “You can go to every house, take the person’s mobile number, Voter ID, photograph, caste and education details. The Voter ID number is important because only then will we know which assembly constituency, booth and block the person belongs to,” Chakravarthy explained.

These details will get stored on the AICC servers. “The mobile number, Voter ID and photograph will be verified. Membership will be approved only after this 3-step verification,” he said.

