Congress to win not less than 130 seats: M B Patil

Karnataka Congress campaign committee chairperson M B Patil on Tuesday claimed that his party would win 'not less than 130 seats' in the upcoming Assembly election.

"BJP knows they won't cross 60 seats. As of now, Congress will win 130-140 seats. Not below 130," Patil told reporters.

Asked about Congress capitalising on frustration within the Panchamasali Lingayats, Patil said the party will decide based on population and winnability. "Not just Panchamasalis, we will decide on Dalits, Backward Classes and Brahmins, based on their population and winnability," he said.

Also Read | MLC targets DKS over Ramesh Jarkiholi's CD case



Patil said people had decided to vote the BJP out of power. "PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah will not make a difference," he said. "If there's leadership in the state, then why are they depending on Modi or Shah to win?"

On BJP's claims that more Congress leaders would jump ship, Patil quipped that nobody would get into a sinking ship. "Many JD(S) leaders have joined Congress and more will come. Even BJP leaders will come - MLAs and others," he said.