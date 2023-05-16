Cong unleashing Goonda Raj in K'taka: Kateel

Congress unleashing Goonda Raj in Karnataka: Kateel

Kateel met family members of Krishnappa (who died) in Hoskote and BJP leaders like K S Eshwarappa, M T B Nagraj and others

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2023, 22:29 ist
  • updated: May 17 2023, 03:42 ist
State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel hands over a compensation cheque to a family member of party worker Krishnappa, who was killed in clash recently, in Hoskote. Party leaders C N Ashwath Narayan, K S Eshwarapp and M T B Nagaraj are seen. Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the death of a BJP worker in Hoskote, the party's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged that the Congress party instead of focusing on delivering its promises was busy in unleashing 'Goonda Raj' in the state.

Kateel met family members of Krishnappa (who died) in Hoskote and BJP leaders like K S Eshwarappa, M T B Nagraj and others.

Read | 'Talibanisation' has started in Karnataka, claims BJP state chief after party worker hacked to death

He said that after the victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls, the party workers were unleashing violence all over Karnataka and were also lending their might to nurture anti-national forces in the state.

“Congress workers killed our party worker, Krishnappa, on Sunday on the pretext of celebrating the party's victory. They not only hacked our worker to death but also ransacked the house in which Krishnappa’s wife and son were residing and also grievously injured them," he alleged.

Kateel added that the party would not be cowed down by such attacks and it would not allow the state to slip into the hands of ‘Talibanis’. The party will collectively fight this mentality in the state, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nalin Kumar Kateel
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Microsoft says new AI shows signs of human reasoning

Drug haul is a wake-up call

Drug haul is a wake-up call

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

AI-based portal to trace and block stolen phones

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

 