Congress unleashing Goonda Raj in Karnataka: Kateel

Following the death of a BJP worker in Hoskote, the party's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday alleged that the Congress party instead of focusing on delivering its promises was busy in unleashing 'Goonda Raj' in the state.

Kateel met family members of Krishnappa (who died) in Hoskote and BJP leaders like K S Eshwarappa, M T B Nagraj and others.

He said that after the victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls, the party workers were unleashing violence all over Karnataka and were also lending their might to nurture anti-national forces in the state.

“Congress workers killed our party worker, Krishnappa, on Sunday on the pretext of celebrating the party's victory. They not only hacked our worker to death but also ransacked the house in which Krishnappa’s wife and son were residing and also grievously injured them," he alleged.

Kateel added that the party would not be cowed down by such attacks and it would not allow the state to slip into the hands of ‘Talibanis’. The party will collectively fight this mentality in the state, he added.