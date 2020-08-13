Congress vanquished, but remains a potent force: Krishna

Former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna said Thursday that Congress remained a potent force, despite the fact that it was vanquished now.

In an interview to PTI, Krishna said the Congress along with regional parties could pose a serious threat to the BJP.

There are regional outfits with national garb which cannot be brushed aside. On the perception in some quarters that the BJP today has no strong opposition, Krishna said in whatever form and nature, there was opposition both in Karnataka as well at the Centre.

The BJP leader was critical of the lack of internal democracy in all parties in the country and said that fear of criticising the leadership in power has to be abandoned.

“Every political party suffers from a lack of internal democracy. We need to evolve a system which has (at least) a semblance of internal democracy which was prevalent during the Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose era,” he

said.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s achievements, Krishna said that Modi had “ushered in a qualitative transformation in all walks of life.”

Asked about Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress and joined the BJP earlier this year, and Sachin Pilot’s recent revolt against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan, Krishna claimed that it was part of a “deep-rooted malaise” in that party.

“...and the malaise is the absence of a vent for youngsters like them to express their opinion and make space for themselves. The older generation must make space for youngsters but remain in the party’s core to guide the young generation,” Krishna said.