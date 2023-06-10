Congress will come to power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and reduce all prices: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Congress will win 20 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state and it will come to power at Centre 100 per cent. He also said that once in power in Centre, the party would reduce prices of fertilisers, LPG, diesel, petrol and all that comes under Central Government's purview.

Also Read | Karnataka women can travel up to 20 km inside border states free of cost in buses under 'Shakti' scheme: Siddaramaiah

He was speaking at 'Thanksgiving' event at Biligere of Nanjangud taluk under Varuna constituency in Mysuru district on Saturday.

Even as Siddaramaiah reiterated that he would not contest elections again but would continue in active politics, his fans opposed it and said they would want to see him as prime minister.

Siddaramaiah said: "After their failure in the Assembly elections in the state, BJP is shivering with fear that they would not come to power as they have no achievements to tell voters of the State."

Siddaramaiah said that Udupi is the only district where Congress did not win even a single seat in the entire state, but BJP did not win a single seat in eight districts of the state.