Cong will come to power in K'taka in 2023: Siddaramaiah

Congress will come to power in Karnataka in 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said the BJP believed in one leader, one ideology and one symbol

DHNS
DHNS, Gundlupet,
  • Sep 30 2022, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 22:22 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary & Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, KPCC President D K Shivakumar, Opposition leader in Assembly Siddaramaiah and other leaders during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Gundlupet. Credit: PTI Photo

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the Congress would come to power by winning the 2023 Assembly election. 

He was speaking at a public meeting here that marked the start of the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka. 

Siddaramaiah said the BJP believed in one leader, one ideology and one symbol. “The BJP’s mother organisation RSS has been opposing the Constitution since its drafting stages. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, an attempt was made to rewrite the Constitution, but then President K R Narayanan foiled it,” he said.

Read | Siddaramaiah warns BJP against obstructing Yatra

“The BJP has no faith in secular politics and no respect for the Constitution. The BJP is involved in Dharma, communal and hatred politics. Thus, people of Dalit, backward and minority communities, farmers and women are living under fear, since Narendra Modi became prime minister. The BJP does not want peace and unity. So, all people who have regards for the Constitution, social justice and secularism should support the yatra,” he said.

Pointing at the tearing and blackening of posters, flex banners and other publicity materials of the Congress by miscreants in Gundlupet on Thursday, Siddaramaiah asked the police to take action and warned the BJP that he would not allow any of them to move around in Karnataka.

He also warned the police to be cautious as “the Congress will return to power in six months” and he would teach them a lesson.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, the yatra is being held to free the nation from price hike, unemployment, hatred and to unite the people. “The yatra is intended to end differences between faiths and castes and to unite all with love,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Karnataka
Assembly elections
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra

What's Brewing

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

New report, same find: Women are paid less than men

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

Milky Way's arms may have carved earth's continents

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

'Virtual Labrador' may help prevent dog bites in future

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

World's first all-electric aircraft takes first flight!

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears

 