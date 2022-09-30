Congress will come to power in Karnataka in 2023 polls: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the Congress would come to power by winning the 2023 Assembly election.

He was speaking at a public meeting here that marked the start of the Bharat Jodo march in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah said the BJP believed in one leader, one ideology and one symbol. “The BJP’s mother organisation RSS has been opposing the Constitution since its drafting stages. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister, an attempt was made to rewrite the Constitution, but then President K R Narayanan foiled it,” he said.

“The BJP has no faith in secular politics and no respect for the Constitution. The BJP is involved in Dharma, communal and hatred politics. Thus, people of Dalit, backward and minority communities, farmers and women are living under fear, since Narendra Modi became prime minister. The BJP does not want peace and unity. So, all people who have regards for the Constitution, social justice and secularism should support the yatra,” he said.

Pointing at the tearing and blackening of posters, flex banners and other publicity materials of the Congress by miscreants in Gundlupet on Thursday, Siddaramaiah asked the police to take action and warned the BJP that he would not allow any of them to move around in Karnataka.

He also warned the police to be cautious as “the Congress will return to power in six months” and he would teach them a lesson.

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, the yatra is being held to free the nation from price hike, unemployment, hatred and to unite the people. “The yatra is intended to end differences between faiths and castes and to unite all with love,” he said.