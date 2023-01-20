Congress will mobilise funds for poll promises: D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Friday said his party, if voted to power, will mobilise funds to implement its poll promises of free power up to 200 units and Rs 2,000 per month to every woman head of a household.

Shivakumar was speaking after inducting JD(S) members from the Nelamangala city municipal council.

"The BJP is criticising us. They want to know where we will get money from. (Leader of the Opposition) Siddaramaiah has presented 13 budgets and I've been a lawmaker for 35-40 years. We know how to mobilise funds," Shivakumar said.

The Gruha Jyoti scheme to provide 200 units of electricity free to all households and the Gruha Lakshmi programme of Rs 2,000 per month to women are estimated to cost at least Rs 40,000 crore annually.

"The per unit electricty cost is Rs 7.20 or 7.30. It'll cost Rs 1,500 per month per household. This will lead to monthly savings of Rs 18,000 for every household. Then, we will provide Rs 2,000 per month to the woman head of a household, which will be Rs 24,000 a year. Totally, we will give Rs 42,000 to every household," Shivakumar said.

Shivakumar inducted Nelamangala City Municipal Council president Lata Hemant Kumar and ten other JD(S) members. "They have come because they know the wave is in favour of Congress," he said.

According to Shivakumar, even sitting BJP MLAs want to join Congress. "But, we don't know how to accommodate them," he said.

Asked about announcement of tickets, Shivakumar said the party's election committee is scheduled to meet on February 2. "Then, the screening committee will come. As soon as possible, we will announce tickets," he said.

On reservation for Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas and SC/STs, Shivakumar accused the BJP government of cheating the communities. "The SC/ST quota hike is not legal. Constitution should be amended. The union government has said there's no proposal to exceed the 50% quota ceiling. But, here, they're claiming victory," he said.

I'll support Cong, says H Vishwanath

Senior MLC H Vishwanath on Friday said he would support the Congress. "Shortly, I'm going to support Congress. I won't join the party due to some technical difficulty," he said. "I am an independent man. I'm not a member of any party," he said. Asked if he had placed any demands, Vishwanath said: "I have no demands. What demands will I have to back home?" Earlier in the day, Vishwanath met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and held talks.