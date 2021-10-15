Congress will split into three: Vijayendra

The internal bickering in Congress has reached a decisive stage and the party will soon split into three, claimed BJP state vice president B Y Vijayendra.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Vijayendra said that Congress had been losing its existence in the country and the party iWAShanging on to power only in some states. "Still, it is dreaming of coming to power in Karnataka. BJP candidates will emerge victorious in the upcoming bypolls," he said.

Vijayendra dismissed the claims about a meeting between Siddaramaiah and B S Yediyurappa. He said there was no substance in the statement of Kumaraswamy and it was only a political ploy.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: