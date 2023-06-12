Congress won K'taka polls due to 'guarantee card', 40% jibe: CT Ravi

The Congress managed to win the Karnataka polls because of its 'guarantee card' and the BJP's inability to counter the "40 percent commission" campaign orchestrated by the Congress which stormed to power in the southern state, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary CT Ravi said on Monday.

Ravi, who oversees the ruling party's affairs in Goa, also said that the BJP had managed to secure its own vote bank in the recently conducted elections.

“But we have secured our vote bank. Because of the ‘guarantee card’ by Congress they got 50 to 100 votes from every booth. Had we worked like Narendra Modi, then this would have not happened. It is our mistake. I accept it,” said Ravi, who incidentally also lost his seat in Chikmagalur Chikmagalur to his Congress counterpart.

Ravi also said that the string of free assurances and the constant re-iteration of the 40 per cent commission jibe also put paid to the BJP's fortunes in the Karnataka polls.

He however said that the party would keep a close watch on the Congress government's 'natakbaazi' in the coming days.

“We will see how long their ‘natakbaaji’ goes on. Now the Congress government has hiked the electricity tariff. Those who were getting a monthly Rs 200 bill, are now getting bills of Rs 500,” he said.

Commenting on speculation about an impending cabinet reshuffle in Goa, Ravi said that deciding on the composition of the state cabinet was the prerogative of the Chief Minister.

