Congress won't hesitate to kill anyone for political gain: BJP

Both Congress and JD(S) aim at political gain and they would never work for people's welfare, K'taka Higher Education Minister said

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:03 ist
Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan charged that Congress will not hesitate to kill anyone for political gains.

He was speaking at BJP Youth Convention organised by BJP Yuva Morcha at Maganur Basappa ground in the city on Saturday. He said, when the Modi-led government decided to vaccinate all people of the country against Covid-19, Congress leaders had asked people not to take it. For them, politics was more important than people's lives. Both Congress and JD(S) aim for political gains and would never work for people's welfare.

State BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra said opposition parties are trying to project BJP as anti-minorities. But the party treats people of all castes, and religions equally. "We had given security to Muslim women by banning triple talaq. But we will not tolerate anyone who raises slogans in favour of Pakistan."

He said the Davangere district is a strong forte of the BJP. So, the workers must strive to win all 8 seats in the district in the forthcoming assembly polls.

BJP Yuva Morcha State President Sandeep Kumar, District President R L Shivaprakash, MP G M Siddeshwar, MLAs S A Raveendranath, MP Renukacharya, S V Ramachandra, MLC K SNaveen, former legislative council chief whip A H Shivayogi Swamy, District BJP President SM Veeresh Hanagawadi, General Secretary BS  Jagadeesh, DHUDA Chairman A Y Prakash, Mayor Gopi Naik, Deputy Mayor Gayathri Bai and others were present on the occasion.

