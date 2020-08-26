Congress workers blame Jagadish Shettar for damaged roads

Congress workers blame Shettar for damaged roads

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
  • Aug 26 2020, 17:01 ist
Large & Medium Scale Industries and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar. Credit: DH

Youth Congress members staged a unique protest by planting paddy saplings on slushy roads and potholes near the residence of Large & Medium Scale Industries and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar at Madhura Estate in Hubballi on Wednesday, demanding immediate repairs of damaged roads in the city.

They charged that Shettar gave only false assurances and he failed in improving basic facilities in his own constituency.

"Shettar speaks about huge grants just for publicity, and but he does not work to solve problems being faced by the common man. Several roads in the City are full of potholes, posing threat for vehicle users and pedestrians also. Shettar should open eyes, and should attend the problem," said Hubballi-Dharwad City District Congress Committee president Altaf Halwoor.

Rajat Ullagaddimath asked the BJP government to drop Shettar from the Cabinet, alleging that his performance in terms of development was a big zero.

"Shettar is the MLA for more than 25 years and BJP is in power at the municipal corporation for the last 15 years. But, due attention is not given to repair roads which are damaged," he added.

Shahazman Mujahid, Shiva Bendigeri, Basavaraj Gadgimath, and others took part in the protest.

