Congress workers fight over Assembly ticket ahead of Karnataka polls

Congress workers were caught on video having a physical quarrel over the party’s ticket for the Rajajinagar assembly segment on Saturday.

The fight happened at a meeting convened by Karnataka Congress working president Ramalinga Reddy, AICC secretary Abhishek Dutt and senior leader Margaret Alva who is in charge of the party's Bengaluru Central district.

Also Read — Congress opposes remote voting for migrant workers, calls for restoring trust in electoral system

Nine people have applied for the Congress ticket from Rajajinagar - R Manjula Naidu, G Padmavathi (former mayor), S Sudarshan, G Krishnappa, BS Puttaraju, Bhavya Narasimhamurthy, S Narayan, Raghuveer Gowda and TN Anjanappa.

According to sources, a fight broke out between the supporters of Padmavathi, Puttarjau and Naidu. This led to party workers pushing each other, coming close to blows.

The Rajajinagar segment is currently represented by former BJP minister S Suresh Kumar.

