Congress workers try to lay siege to CM Bommai’s house, detained

Congress workers try to lay siege to Bommai’s house

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka, described the BJP government as 'corruption kings'

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2023, 04:33 ist
Congress leaders and workers. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leaders were detained on Saturday when they tried to lay siege to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s official residence demanding his resignation in connection with corruption charges against senior BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa.

They also pasted posters accusing the BJP of taking a 40 per cent cut in public works.

Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar M V was trapped while accepting a bribe allegedly on behalf of his father.

“Prashanth’s arrest is not enough. The MLA should be arrested immediately. Basavaraj Bommai should resign taking moral responsibility,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said.

Also Read | Bommai dismisses opposition's demand for his resignation

“Your (BJP) government is looting the state. Ministers, CM and chairpersons of various boards and corporations have been directed to collect specified amounts. According to me, the BJP wants to spend Rs 100 crore in each constituency,” the Congress leader claimed.

Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Siddaramaiah said, “You called my government an ATM. Now, Mr Shah what will you say about this? You make allegations without evidence. But here, there’s solid proof.”

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who oversees the party’s affairs in Karnataka, described the BJP government as “corruption kings”.

“The struggle to cleanse Karnataka of the curse of 40 per cent Sarkara shall continue!”, he added.

Siddaramaiah, Surjewala, former ministers Priyank Kharge, Krishna Byre Gowda and scores of other leaders marched on Race Course Road towards Bommai’s official residence.

They were detained by the police.

basavaraj bommai
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka News
BJP

