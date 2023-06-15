Congress's revadi politics bleeding Karnataka: BJP

The BJP on Thursday claimed that the Karnataka finance department has expressed its inability to provide additional grant for payment of wages and fuel prices, wondering if the ruling Congress would now pay for the free bus rides from its pocket.

Posting a copy of the purported letter of the state finance department on Twitter, BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Revdi politics is bleeding Karnataka already."

Revdi politics is bleeding Karnataka already. Govt of Karnataka’s Finance Department informs RTCs, including KSRTC and BMTC, that it cannot provide additional grant for payment of wages and fuel expenditure. Will Congress now pay for the promised free bus rides from its pocket? pic.twitter.com/BggC7jgqvu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 15, 2023

"The government of Karnataka's Finance Department informs RTCs (road transport corporations), including KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) and BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation), that it cannot provide an additional grant for payment of wages and fuel expenditure," he said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah among Congress leaders summoned in defamation case filed by BJP

"Will Congress now pay for the promised free bus rides from its pocket?" Malaviya asked.

There was no immediate reaction from the Karnataka government on the BJP's claim.