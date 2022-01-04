Constitution, free speech under threat: Siddaramaiah

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 04 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 01:24 ist

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that society faced a great danger due to an ‘imminent threat’ to the Constitution and freedom of speech in the country.

“Today, if we complain that there was something wrong (in the country or society), we are dubbed as anti-nationals or terrorists. If there is no freedom of expression (to convey one’s views), how will society and knowledge thrive? We are in great danger due to such developments,” he said.

Siddaramaiah was speaking after releasing ‘Alpasankyatharu Mattu Jaati Vyvasthe’, authored by political scientist Muzaffar Assadi, here on Tuesday.

A system is creating strife between various religious groups, Siddaramaiah said, noting that minorities are falling prey to its effects. “In recent years, attempts to build walls between communities have grown. If we are not alert, peace and harmony will be a distant dream for society,” he said.

Assadi opined that the strong roots of cultural syncretism in Karnataka made it difficult for communalism to thrive in the state. Caste should be redefined, he said, adding that the government should classify the lowest communities in the caste ladder to provide benefits for their welfare.

Assadi’s book deals with caste stratification among Muslims in India and compares that with the Hindu caste hierarchy. The research work is based on ethnographic records, police documents and various other records maintained by the English during colonial rule in the country.

