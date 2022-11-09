Continue Malkapure as Council chief: Kuruba leaders to PM

The Karnataka Pradesh Kurubara Sangha (KPKS) on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the BJP to continue Raghunath Rao Malkapure as the Legislative Council chairman, now nominated by the party as interim chairman.

The KPKS said in a statement that Malkapure was the first to adorn the post from the community and he was appointed only in May 2022. Hence, he should be continued in till his term lasts.

The statement urged Modi to expedite the process to include the Kuruba community in the reservation list for Scheduled Tribes.

Earlier in the day, a section of Kuruba leaders led by K Mukudappa told reporters that the BJP must reinduct former minister K S Eshwarappa into the Bommai cabinet.

"PM Modi must garland the statue of Kanakadasa at the legislators' home. It is a wrong perception that the entire Kurba community backs leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. A large section of the Kuruba community voted for BJP in the in Lok Sabha elections. The BJP should not forget this," he said.

The community has no option but to resort to protests, if the demands are not met, the statement said.