Convene Legislative Session, D K Shivakumar urges government

KPCC president D K Shivakumar has on Tuesday urged the state government to convene a Legislative Session to discuss about the irregularities corruption taken place in the purchase of Covid-related equipment.

Speaking at a press meet here on Tuesday, he alleged public money is being looted after the Covid-19 outbreak. The government is mired in corruption and every minister is thinking of getting percentage while purchasing equipment. The Congress extended its support to state government to fight the pandemic and made food arrangement for hapless people. Karnataka has highest number of medical colleges in the country and has state-of-the-art hospitals. The government did not hold talks with them as it can't get percentage as expected, the MLA charged.

Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah, Public Accounts Committee Chairman H K Patil and myself have sought accounts as the corruption has taken place in the Rs 4000-crore set aside to fight the Covid-19. PPE Kits, thermal guns, masks and high flow oxygen machines and others have been purchased three four times higher the actual price. Should we cooperate for the government in this irregularities?. A BJP general secretary has issued a legal notice to us for demanding accounts. We will never afraid though hundreds of such notices were issued, he told.

The government is neither allowing the PAC chairman to go through the accounts nor allowing to hold the meeting, the leader accused.

Turning his gun towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took a potshot at the previous JD(S)-Congress coalition government as 10 % government during the last Parliament polls, Shivakumar said: "Do you know the percentage now? the percentage has gone up to 200-300 now. If any irregularities had taken place in our previous coalition government, let them punish us," he challenged.

The state government should waive off commercial, property and vehicle taxes for one year as the people are in dire financial straits. The government should provide free treatment to all Covid-19 patients and those who have already spent money on the treatment should be returned, he urged.

To a question on the invitation for the foundation stone laying ceremony for construction of Rama Mandir, Shivakumar said, the construction of the mandir is not an asset of any particular person. We don't need any invitation for the function. We feel happy watching the programme on television. Rama is in the heart of every Congress worker, he told.