Cooker blast: DKS stands ground amid BJP heat

Under fire from the BJP, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday maintained that the Mangaluru cooker blast was used by the ruling dispensation to divert attention away from the votegate scandal.

"Whoever was involved in the cooker blast must be punished. That's the clear stand of the Congress. We're not ready for any compromise on national security," Shivakumar said, adding that the Congress had lost leaders in terrorist attacks.

"My problem is with the way the incident was blown up and declared as an act of terror without investigation," Shivakumar said. "This happened in the context of a scam where ministers and MLAs, by misusing officials, appointed 8,600 booth-level officers to steal voters' data," he said.

Shivakumar maintained that his point was to say that the BJP government used the cooker blast to "hide your corruption and bad administration."

He asked how authorities concluded that the cooker blast was an act of terror. "Not even a single arrest was made when it was described as an act of terror," the Congress leader pointed out. Declining to tender an apology, Shivakumar said: "BJP is trying to hide its failures."